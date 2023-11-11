Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZENGet Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.95 and traded as low as C$1.65. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 46,376 shares.

Zentek Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The company has a market cap of C$166.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Zentek (CVE:ZENGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

