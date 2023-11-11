Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Zevia PBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevia PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Zevia PBC’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Zevia PBC from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zevia PBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Zevia PBC Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE ZVIA opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.59. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 11.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $82,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,904,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,603.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $61,186.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,871,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $82,675.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,904,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,603.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,656 shares of company stock valued at $239,932. Insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 351,060 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.