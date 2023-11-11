Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Holdings Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Zymeworks worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Zymeworks by 58.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Zymeworks by 10.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zymeworks by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.25). Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. Analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

