102,917 Shares in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 102,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Slam by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Slam by 295.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Slam by 97.0% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Slam in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slam Stock Performance

Shares of SLAM stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

