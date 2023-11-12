12,112 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $262,424,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after buying an additional 1,837,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

