14,270 Shares in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.