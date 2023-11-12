15,827 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Otter Tail Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.