17,005 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC opened at $78.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.