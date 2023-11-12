26,425 Shares in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Avista by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avista by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avista by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVA. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

