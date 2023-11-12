32,250 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,334,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.