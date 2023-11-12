38,482 Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 38,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $16,957,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 125,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

