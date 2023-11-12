43,877 Shares in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in IDT by 98.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in IDT by 68.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in IDT by 149.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in IDT by 85.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in IDT by 315.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

IDT stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.12. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $303.81 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

