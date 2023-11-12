4,963 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Medpace by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP opened at $275.36 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $282.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.05.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,854 shares of company stock valued at $85,834,853 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

