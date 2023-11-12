6,260 Shares in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 48.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Powell Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ POWL opened at $83.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.80. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.40.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.