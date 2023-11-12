86,101 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,818,000 after acquiring an additional 145,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after acquiring an additional 453,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 42,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of BGS opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.53. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $502.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.34 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

