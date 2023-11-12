Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 3,393 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

