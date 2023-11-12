Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCSI. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $412.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.19. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.
