AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Purchases C$1,329,300.00 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,329,300.00.
AltaGas Price Performance
TSE:ALA opened at C$26.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$21.25 and a 52-week high of C$27.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82.
AltaGas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Featured Stories
