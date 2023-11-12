AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Purchases C$1,329,300.00 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,329,300.00.

TSE:ALA opened at C$26.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$21.25 and a 52-week high of C$27.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALA. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. ATB Capital raised their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.38.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

