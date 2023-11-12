Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Director Acquires $1,004,065.59 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $86.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $32,688,000,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

