Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) PT Lowered to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 220.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -624.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.30. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.