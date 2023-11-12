Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Director Peter Jelley Sells 20,000 Shares

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total transaction of C$774,000.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$38.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$772.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.71. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$36.76 and a 52-week high of C$53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.98.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.68.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

