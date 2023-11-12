AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 138.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after buying an additional 220,680 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 868.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 177,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 252.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $43,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

AppFolio Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $198.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.21 and a beta of 0.85. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.20 and a 52-week high of $207.40.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

