Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.3% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 16,638.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $186.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

