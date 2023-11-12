Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,181,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,187 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.0% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $229,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $186.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

