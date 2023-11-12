Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.1% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Apple Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $186.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.06. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

