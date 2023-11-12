Arvinas, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of ($4.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.64) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($5.56) per share.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARVN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.