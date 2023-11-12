Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $1,422,149.37.

On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total value of $1,440,444.39.

On Friday, October 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $1,458,574.59.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $1,533,814.92.

On Friday, October 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total value of $1,533,402.87.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $1,599,578.10.

On Monday, October 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total value of $1,619,191.68.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $1,659,737.40.

On Monday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,654,957.62.

On Friday, October 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $1,626,031.71.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $176.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $215.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 51.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

