ATS Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.05. ATS had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of C$753.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.40 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ATS from C$70.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on ATS from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ATS opened at C$51.08 on Friday. ATS has a twelve month low of C$40.75 and a twelve month high of C$64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.57.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Stories

