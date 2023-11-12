Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NovoCure by 58.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NovoCure by 27.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 79.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

NovoCure Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

