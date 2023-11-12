Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Shares in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 409.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 191,950 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,281,000 after purchasing an additional 148,758 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at about $8,416,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 192.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after acquiring an additional 92,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $65.55 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

