Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $72.30 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $77.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

