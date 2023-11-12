Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 12,292 Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Utah Medical Products Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $286.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.24. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Utah Medical Products Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
