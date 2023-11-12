Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 26,162 Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38.
Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions
In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 72,896 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $3,420,280.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,133,610 shares in the company, valued at $147,028,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 3,664 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $181,477.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,205 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,703.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company's stock.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
