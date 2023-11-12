Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 70,529 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 63,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 89,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 58,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Embraer in the first quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

ERJ stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -390.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

