Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in United Bankshares by 43.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 82.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 48.6% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 36.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

