Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Shares in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 209.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000.

NYSEARCA COMB opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $30.73.

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

