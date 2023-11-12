Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 103,175 Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 238,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 559,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex Price Performance

YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Yandex has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

