Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 26,275 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 153.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,938 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,725,000 after purchasing an additional 711,440 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 118,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 35.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $37.34 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.80%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

