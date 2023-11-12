Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 79,385 The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 79,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Joint by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,273,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after buying an additional 24,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Joint by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after buying an additional 59,264 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 337.5% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 771,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 345,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Joint by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.80 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.44. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.85 million. Joint had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JYNT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Maxim Group cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 6,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,533.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,472,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,095,860.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 136,644 shares of company stock worth $1,280,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

