Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 8,024 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 743,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 255,780 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN opened at $118.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.98. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

