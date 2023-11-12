Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.14 Million in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 139.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 7,258.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $154.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.00. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

