Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.16 Million in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 63,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3,985.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 22,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSA shares. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $160.28 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $185.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 193.11 and a beta of 1.02.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 226.51%.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $91,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,691.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.