Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.17 Million in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 81.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after buying an additional 1,079,991 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 490.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 573,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,305,773. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,127.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,305,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,168 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,337 over the last three months. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.