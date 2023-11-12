Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.19 Million in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 105,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784,784 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,054,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6,415.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,914,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

