Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.20 Million in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 106,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Vehicle Group

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,222. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,222. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $89,998 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVGI shares. TheStreet lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 1.9 %

CVGI opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.96.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Stories

