Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.21 Million in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 27.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 10.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 307,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 28,663 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 129.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $58,687.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.



Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

