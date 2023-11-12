Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth about $554,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 95.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $175.54 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.44.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

