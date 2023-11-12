Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of XT stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $58.63.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

