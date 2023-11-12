Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDC. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $64.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $88.10.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.24%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

