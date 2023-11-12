Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the second quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 13.3% during the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 76,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BATRK. TheStreet lowered Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at $94,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $955,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $91,103 over the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

